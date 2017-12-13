Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It wasn't the result but the manner of defeat that left Huddersfield Town supporters frustrated after the 3-1 defeat to Chelsea at the John Smith's Stadium.

Goals from Tiémoué Bakayoko, Willian and Pedro did the damage with David Wagner's men struggling to test the Blues' rearguard for the majority of the 90 minute contest.

Town substitute Laurent Depoitre did head home a fine goal deep in stoppage time but it was a mere consolation and in stark contrast to the display over Brighton & Hove Albion just days earlier.

And fans will be hoping for a much-improved performance when the Terriers travel to Vicarage Road to face Watford on Saturday.

Christine, Waterloo

Such a poor performance - no-one wanted to take the ball or run with it. Sitting back isn't going to win games...

Arthur, Barnsley

Too defensive and lacked aggression throughout but we lost to a very good side. We have a lot to learn about this league but I remain optimistic we will stay up.

Tim, Jersey

The performance looked poor and the team choice was wrong - our next five games are crucial and if we do well on Saturday then this is forgotten.

Peter, Penistone

Timorous and scared – we set-up to try and scrape a grab a goalless draw but that was never on with our defence and we were never in with a sniff of a point from the first whistle.

Dave, Holmfirth

No complaints - we haven't the quality of Chelsea but we worked hard without the ball and scored a good goal ourselves. Let's put the game in its proper context and move on...

Danny, Outlane

Best team performance from anyone who's visited the John Smith's Stadium this season - they've turned up and given us a footballing lesson.

We looked totally bamboozled but if you spend multi-millions that's what you would expect.

Kim, Golcar

Perfect on Saturday, terrible on Tuesday. I'm a great fan of David Wagner, but not of those tactics.

We should have pressured them at the start; going for an early goal with their confidence then dipping after their last game.

John, Pontefract

Once again a negative set-up from Wagner, allowing quality opposition possession. He needs to be braver and lapses of concentration cost Town.

Mark, Lindley

Last night's performance showed absolutely no ambition whatsoever and rubbed off into the crowd who were quiet. We are much better than last night's effort, we showed them too much respect.

TJ, Horbury

No attacking intent – the tactics may have worked against an off-colour Manchester United side but we have been soundly beaten by everyone else.

Steve, Almondbury

Man for man Chelsea are, of course, superior and proved it without much fuss. But why not have a go, Mr Wagner? Even the substitutions were cautious?

Richard, Lincoln

Chelsea totally dominated but all the pre-match talk of getting in their faces never materialised. Steve Mounié was given no support up front with the rest of the team in their own half.

David Wagner quoted the Spurs game as the reason we don't attack 'big' teams but that was only one goal worse than this showing.

Frank, Salendine Nook

Overawed by a Chelsea side on which we could have put much more pressure. Gifted them the first goal with a poor back-pass to the keeper, resulting in an intercepted clearance.

Instead of pressing them, they pressed us: the second goal killed us off; too defensive and lacking in guile.

Ashley, Fixby

You have to get in the face of these teams - we failed to do that against Chelsea. We were too negative and too slow.

Roy, Retford

They killed the atmosphere from start to finish with their possession and hard work. They were not going to lose two games on the bounce and were fired up.

'Men against boys' sad to say. Need to move on quickly from this poor showing.

Tony, Liversedge

A totally negative performance – 2-0 down at half-time and still come out after the interval to defend.

Keith, Barkisland

I would never expect to beat Chelsea but the mind set was wrong from the kick-off.

It was damage limitation from minute one and the pressing was missing especially from the front. We gave Chelsea nothing to worry about and they must have thought it was just another training session.

Stephen, Tenerife

After Saturday's display, this was embarrassing. No pressing, just sat back and gave Chelsea 80% of the pitch.

It was so easy for Chelsea, get the ball out wide to their full-backs, who were unmarked all game and were never in their own half!

We can't sit back like we did and let teams dominate us - we need to play our own game.