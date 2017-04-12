Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

April 12 marks a significant day in the history of Huddersfield Town Football Club as it celebrates the 91st anniversary of the club clinching its third league title.

This day back in 1926 marked the occasion when Town became the first club in the country to win the league title three successive times after securing a 3-0 win over Bolton Wanderers at Leeds Road.

Goals from Billy Smith, Alex Jackson and Clem Stephenson sealed the victory for Cecil Potter's men after Herbert Chapman had guided the club to the first two successes in 1924 and 1925.

The season also saw a number of club records established including most away goals scored (42) and most undefeated consecutive games away from home (18) while the undefeated spell of 27 games which started in January 1925 and ended in October was only broken a few seasons ago during Lee Clark's spell at the club.

George 'Bomber' Brown also scored 35 League goals in the season from just 41 appearances with Town's achievement only being replicated since by Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Billed as Huddersfield Town Day, today will see a number of initiatives launched including a new range of 'History Makers' merchandise launched, Town's official beer 'Hat Trick' priced at just £2 at PPG Canalside with the training facility also offering a number of special lunches and deals.