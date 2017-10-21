Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Wagner says he needs the “togetherness of the Town family” to help upset the odds against Manchester United.

That means unstinting support from the home contingent at the John Smith’s Stadium allied to intensity from the team on the pitch.

Head coach Wagner – who has played down the link to Leicester City’s vacant managerial position – is delighted to have record signing Steve Mounié (heel) back for the first time in six matches.

While he won’t partner him with Laurent Depoitre against Jose Mourinho’s side, the availability of the 23-year-old Benin international is a fillip as Town bid to beat United for the first time since 1952.

Unfortunately, Phil Billing (twisted ankle) will be out for at least two months, possibly three, while striker Collin Quaner will have to wait another week to return (possibly against Liverpool at Anfield next weekend).

“This Huddersfield Town family and togetherness has helped this club achieve something right; what we have done so far has been successful,” said Wagner, who expects Kasey Palmer back after the next international break in November.

“We have to accept that our players are on a learning curve. This is the difference between the top-class players and other players.

“We will always stay very humble and that has helped us to be successful.

“As a club we have our clear vision and no limits, but we don’t have expectations that aren’t realistic.

“We have to be totally clear what made us strong and we have to be on our very best to get a result against Manchester United.”

He added of role the supporters must play: “We are against one of the biggest clubs in the world and we will create one of the best football atmospheres.

“If we want to be a competitor then we need a great backing from the stands – all four stands really to support us and lift the game.

“We will try our best and will try to make this game a real challenge for Manchester United.”