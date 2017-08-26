Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Ince is aiming to open his Huddersfield Town goal account against Southampton in the Premier League showdown at the John Smith’s Stadium this Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Despite already impressing in the league outings against Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, the 25-year-old is yet to find the net for the club.

It’s a situation the attacking midfielder is not used to, having either scored or assisted 55 goals in 115 appearances for Derby County before his £7.5m move to Town this summer.

“It’s obviously frustrating for me, I’m renowned for being a bit of a goalscorer,” Tom Ince said.

“I rely on my goalscoring ability and my finishing - it’s something I’ve worked hard on over the last 18 months.

“But I keep getting myself in those positions and hopefully that duck will soon be off my back and I’ll get them firing in.”

Ince is one of only a handful of Town’s squad who started the season with any previous Premier League experience after brief, unremarkable spells at both Crystal Palace and Hull City.

But the player insists there is no pressure from David Wagner to get on the scoresheet, with the German head coach placing emphasis on Ince's overall performances instead.

“He said don’t put too much pressure on yourself to score goals – keep getting in those positions and you’ve got the ability to score,” revealed Ince.

“That said, it’s about working hard for this team, creating chances for other players and when given the opportunity to get in a more dangerous position, try and be more clinical.

“It’s still early days, though, still a long way to go, but that said I’m enjoying my football and that’s all I can do - enjoy my football and hope that enjoying your football brings good performances.”

Having long been seen as a winger, Wagner deployed Ince in an advanced central berth behind striker Steve Mounie in the 1-0 win over Newcastle last Sunday.

But with the capture of ‘natural No10’ Abdelhamid Sabiri from FC Nurnberg earlier this week, there is now further competition for the role – although it’s not something that fazes Ince.

“Obviously a winger’s what I’ve always been but I can be versatile - I can play anywhere across the front line,” added Ince.

“There are a lot of players in this squad that are offensive players, so to just be involved in the team is what matters to me.

“Whatever position I play in I try to give 110% and create and score goals.”