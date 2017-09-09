Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town winger Tom Ince is focusing on club football in the hope that one day he'll be selected for the England team.

Ince, whose father made 53 caps for the Three Lions, has represented his country at Under 17, Under 19 and Under 21 level, but is yet to be called up for the first team.

And the 25-year-old revealed his "dream and ambition" to play for England when asked at the pre-West Ham press conference.

He said: "I think every English player always wants that dream.

"I've represented England at various youth levels and the Premier League always gives you that window.

"It gives you that window of opportunity to first and foremost concentrate on my club football - to try and produce and help this team win games - and anything of the back of that is a bonus.

"Of course I have a dream and an ambition to represent the country - of course I do - but I've got to produce on the pitch first.

"All I want to do is concentrate on Monday night and try and build some confidence and build some more game time and then off the back of that we'll see."