Huddersfield Town’s Tom Ince was left feeling aggrieved after the weekend defeat to Swansea City – believing ‘game changing’ decisions were missed by referee Paul Tierney.

Minutes after missing a guilt-edge chance from eight yards out while the game was finely poised at 0-0, Town keeper Jonas Lossl’s long ball found the midfielder through on goal.

However Ince appeared to be brought down by Swans’ Martin Olsson – only for the Lancashire whistler to wave play on.

“I thought it was a big decision and a blatant foul on me outside the box,” said Ince after the 2-0 defeat in South Wales.

“It’s a red card and a game changing decision, but the referee said it was a side-to-side tackle.

“He (Martin Olsson) didn’t even win the ball and took me out completely – I don’t know why I would have gone down otherwise.

“I’m on left-foot going into the box one-on-one with the goalkeeper.

“For me it’s a poor decision – you want them to go in your favour but you can’t affect it now, you have to move on.

It was one of a number of contentious decisions which appeared to go against David Wagner’s side – Leroy Fer’s challenge on Lossl minutes into the encounter another decision whereby the Swansea forward was lucky to escape with just a caution.

“It was a big game for them – they were obviously down in the bottom three and knew they had to come out and be a lot stronger and physical,” admitted Ince.

“In fairness they pressed us high and were right in our faces and at times we found it too hot to handle.

“But in the end we made silly mistakes and the manner of defeat is disappointing.

“You can’t afford to give any team in the Premier League easy opportunities.”