Tom Ince was delighted to score on his Huddersfield Town debut on Wednesday evening at Accrington Stanley but insisted it was only a start.

The 25-year-old scored the only goal of the game in Town’s first pre-season clash at the Wham Stadium in a positive work-out for David Wagner's men.

Signed from Derby County for a fee of £7.5m earlier this month, Ince appeared to have quickly settled in well to the German head coach’s regime, showing some good touches and link-up play with his new team-mates throughout.

“It’s great to get a run-out and dust the cobwebs off to get the match fitness and edge back,” Ince said after the 1-0 win.

“The goal was a bonus for me – it was all about getting used to the system and playing with new team-mates.

“For me it’s been a bit easier than some of the foreign lads to adjust – I’ve played against most of these boys in the past so I know the faces and the names of most of them already.

“I think the manager has got it right with the characters and faces he has brought into the dressing room.

“Everything seems to have gelled so far, it’s still early days but we’re heading in the right direction.

“Now it’s back to the drawing board ahead of the next match against Bury.”