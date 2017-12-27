Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Delighted Tom Ince revealed he’s never lost faith in his ability to score goals despite having to wait until his 21st competitive appearance to notch for Huddersfield Town.

The 25-year-old £7.5m summer signing from Derby County admits the strike which earned a 1-1 draw against Stoke City has “been a long time coming!”

But David Wagner’s choice for the ‘No10’ role feels he’s continued to contribute to the team and is keen to get to grips again when Burnley come to the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday.

Ince explained of his goal: “It’s been a long time coming because I’ve been trying and trying and trying and, if that one hadn’t gone in, I was never going to score!

“But luckily it hit the back of the net and now that’s off my back.

“I never lost faith in my ability to score goals. I always felt I just had to keep getting myself in the right positions to score and try and create things.

“I knew it was important to not go away from my game and doing the things I know I’m good at, and now the first one has gone in hopefully that will give me a lot more confidence to keep going, to keep trying to score goals for this team and to keep picking up points.”

Ince, who previously played in the Premier League when he was at Crystal Palace (on loan) and Hull City, has rarely failed to put his head above the parapet for boss Wagner, putting in the hard yards both in matches and on the PPG Canalside training ground.

Mindful of his need to register a goal, Ince added: “I know first and foremost you have to work hard for the team and put in the graft for our fans.

“I know this club paid a lot of money to bring me here and, as a player like me, you want to showcase what you are capable of, playing in the Premier League and showing you are capable of being involved in this team.

“I know I’ve had to work hard, to grind it out and do defensive shifts and, maybe as a forward player, you can get a bit downhearted about not scoring or not being able to create a lot of chances.

“But I always had belief those chances would come and I always still backed myself to score.

“So, going into the Stoke game, I did have the feeling, at the back, they were vulnerable and thought we could get amongst them, and in the first half I thought we were excellent.

“In the end, I thought it was a fair point and now we move on.”

So were just two points due reward for all the hard work put in against Southampton and Stoke?

“You have to realise not a lot of players in our dressing room have experienced Boxing Day football and the game at this time of year – it’s always a difficult challenge,” said Ince.

“Especially in the Premier League, the physical demands and mental demands of what you are expected to do are massive.

“We are not a huge squad and with the way the manager wants to play, with the intensity we show game in and game out, covering the yards and getting in people’s faces, at this level it was a great point at Southampton on Saturday and maybe a little disappointing on Boxing day.

“That’s because Stoke came set up to use their set pieces and they had only one chance in open play from which they managed to score.

“Apart from that it was just set pieces, whereas from our point of view maybe we could have made better decisions in the final third with the final cross or the final pass.

“But it’s another point gained and another point in the right direction, especially with teams in and around us and below us continuing to struggle.

“We can only concentrate on what we do and try and pick up points along the way.

“I think we are doing that, and now we have another chance (against Burnley) to get the John Smith’s rocking again on Saturday.”