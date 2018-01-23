The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tom Ince has urged everyone to “stick together” as out-of-form Huddersfield Town face tough clashes against Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester United in the coming weeks.

Last weekend’s defeat at Stoke City extended Town’s winless run stretch to six league games with David Wagner’s side now just four points off the bottom of the table.

And while acknowledging displays haven’t been the best ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup clash with Birmingham City at the John Smith’s Stadium, the 25-year-old believes unity and hard work will get the side back to winning ways.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Reflecting on the impending top-flight double-header, Ince said: “It doesn’t get any easier but we have to stick together and work hard on the training pitch.

“We have to look at where we are in the table and look at how we can move on in the right direction.

“At the minute results haven’t been good enough – we’ve been disappointing as a team, we know that.

“But we have to keep believing in ourselves, the squad and the mentality we have as a team to be successful at this level and, hopefully, results will turn round.”

On the 2-0 defeat last weekend against Stoke, Ince admitted the side were taken aback by new boss Paul Lambert’s high-intensity pressing game.

The encounter was also the first full start for new No10 Alex Pritchard following his move from Norwich City earlier this month.

It meant Ince was able to play further wide – something he relished despite the tough opposition and eventual scoreline.

“I prefer to play on the right-hand side,” admitted Ince. “Obviously the game was difficult.

“We weren’t able to get the ball down and really play and get the ball in dangerous areas.

“Stoke played a lot differently to how they did when they came to the John Smith’s and we were a bit surprised by the new manager, his ideas and style.

“We realised we had to adapt quickly and it’s a difficult place to go when you have to try to change the way you play.

“As I said, it’s a disappointing result but we have to move on quickly and look forward to some big games coming up.”