Tommy Smith is Huddersfield Town’s new club captain.

The 25-year-old Smith, who captained the side in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final win against Reading, takes over the role from Mark Hudson, who has retired from playing and joined the club’s coaching set-up.

Right-back Smith is just the right man for the job says head coach David Wagner.

Vice-captains for Town will be Jonathan Hogg and Wembley penalty hero Christopher Schindler.

“Tommy has all the right skills needed to be a good captain – he is reliable, open-minded, committed and likes to challenge not only himself but the group as well,” said Wagner, as he prepares for Town’s Premier League debut at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

“He feels a responsibility for all the players in our dressing room and for the club, and that’s exactly what we need from him.

“As everyone knows, Tommy did a really good job as captain last season, when he was called upon as vice captain to Mark Hudson, and he has all the right qualities to do well again.

“He has been at Town for a number of years now, so he knows everyone at the club and is a very good character in the group.

“That’s why he is the right man to lead our team out on the pitch.”

Smith joined Town ahead of the 2012/13 season and featured heavily for the Under 21s side, before making the step up to first-team duties the following season.

He made his Town league debut in November 2013 in a 2-1 win against Sheffield Wednesday and went on to make 24 league appearances during his inaugural Championship campaign.

Since the 2014/15 season, Smith has been a key figure in the Town starting line-up and the defender had his best campaign so far under David Wagner last season.

Not only did he captain the side on numerous occasions, but he also set up 10 goals for his teammates and scored four.

As a result of that impressive form, he was named in the EFL’s Sky Bet Championship Team of the Year.

Hogg or Schindler will lead the team out if Smith is unavailable or not included.