It’s billed as ‘the £200 million game’, but for Huddersfield Town’s Tommy Smith the SkyBet Championship Play-Off final is ‘just another game’.

With the club standing on the precipice of greatness - one game away from booking a place in the Premier League for the first time in their history – it is hard not to get swept up in the excitement of the occasion.

But for 25-year-old Smith it’s business as usual against a Reading FC outfit David Wagner’s men are already completely familiar with.

“It’s a massive occasion, a massive event, but we’ll just approach it like any other game,” Tommy Smith said ahead of Monday’s clash at Wembley Stadium.

“It’s another 90 minutes on the grass, 11 v 11 against a side we’ve played twice already this season.

“We’ve probably had the best of both of those games as well, but we’ll see what happens on the day and take it from there.”

Immediately after the dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Sheffield Wednesday last week at Hillsborough, the players, staff and their families were whisked away to a training camp in Portugal.

It’s something which Smith believes was essential in the preparation for Monday’s showpiece final after a gruelling 48 league games to get there.

“It was a real success – we had good weather, a good few days training but we’re back now and raring to go,” reflected Smith.

“It was important to get away and recharge the batteries – it’s been a really long, tough season but thankfully it goes on.

“It’s what we all want as it could potentially lead us to the Premier League, which is the dream for everyone.

“We’ve got four days to kick-on and prepare ourselves as best we can – this season has been based on hard work, togetherness and having no limits.

“That’s how we have set up from the beginning and it’s an approach which has suited us, so it’s not going to change.

“We deserve to be where we are, it’s not a fluke we’ve ended up in the Play-Off final, and we’ll give it a real go and have no regrets, and that’s all you can ask for

“Hopefully after the game we can call ourselves a Premier League club.”

Nevertheless, despite Smith’s low-key approach to the game, the full-back is brimming with pride at what the club have achieved so far this season.

He said: “A lot of teams, a lot of clubs, a lot pundits have written us off along the way.

“That we wouldn’t stick in there, that Huddersfield Town wouldn’t achieve anything.

“But we’ve got a great bunch here and a real togetherness - I’m thoroughly proud of everyone connected to the club for what we have achieved.”

And should Huddersfield Town take the final step and achieve the impossible, who will go up the steps to lift the winner’s trophy – club captain Mark Hudson or Smith, the man who has skippered the side for the majority of the campaign?

“If we do win, it is what it is – I’m just more than happy to be there and be a winner and a Premier League player,” added Smith.

“That is the main focus for the whole team, it’s not that important – the main thing is to get there, perform on the day and get the result we want.”

