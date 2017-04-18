Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Prime Minister Theresa May has announced plans to call a snap General Election this morning, with the Conservative Party leader wanting to take voters to the polls on June 8.

The plan will be ratified in the House of Commons on Wednesday, with May needing two thirds of MPs to vote in favour to hold a vote before the scheduled election date - set for 2020.

The announcement has sent Twitter into chaos, with #GeneralElection, Theresa May, #DowningStreet, Jeremy Corbyn and June 8 all trending worldwide.

And the Huddersfield Town fans brought their own humour to the hashtags, suggesting their Terriers should lead the country after proposed election.

Take a look at the best of Twitter following the Prime Minister's announcement and decide who you would vote for if a General Election is held...