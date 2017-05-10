Did your MP keep their election campaign promises?

Tommy Smith has promised Huddersfield Town are “going to have a right go” in the play-offs.

The 25-year-old defender – one of Town’s players of the season – says he is excited by the prospect of tackling Sheffield Wednesday over two legs for a place at Wembley.

Smith accepts Town haven’t finished the regular season as fluently as they would have hoped, but he says that counts for nothing now the Championship post-season knockout is here.

“We have finished the season fifth, which is an incredible achievement, and now the play-offs are a completely different competition – so we will attack that and try to do our very best,” said the popular right-back.

“It’s Sheffield Wednesday we are up against, but we fancy ourselves against anyone – we have said that all season.

“We’ve played the likes of your Brighton and your Newcastle and we have beaten them, so we will certainly go into the play-offs and have a right go.”

Smith, who was a month old when Town made their first ever appearance in the play-offs in 1992, has been a big part of David Wagner’s attacking philosophy with four goals and a stack of assists, and he insists Town will be on the front foot with the backing of their fans.

“It’s been a really exciting season and personally I’m really excited about the play-offs,” he added.

“This is a new competition, we are up for it for our fans and we will definitely be ready.

“The gaffer has changed the team in recent weeks to keep us as fresh as possible and as fit as possible and he’s tried to give us the best possible chance.

“We are moving on from the season and we are going into the play-offs fully ready.”