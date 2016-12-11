Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town got back to winning ways yesterday afternoon with a hard-fought victory over Bristol City at the John Smith's Stadium.

Goals from Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells helped David Wagner's side record their first league win in six attempts and tenth overall in this SkyBet Championship campaign.

Yet the win was not without drama and controversy – there were claims Tammy Abraham's 33rd minute equaliser was offside while Bristol City goalkeeper Frank Fielding should have been dismissed for handling the ball outside the area.

Nevertheless, the 2-1 win in front of another vociferous home crowd saw Town returned to the Play-Off places ahead of their mid-week encounter away to Burton Albion.

But what can Huddersfield Town take away from the result? Below Examiner Football Writer Doug Thomson assesses the victory.

1) Margins for error are minimal

Winning by more than a one-goal margin would allow Town fans to breathe a bit more easily at the end of games.

It’s 10 victories from 20 Championship outings for David Wagner’s men, and that’s great, but six of them have been 2-1 scorelines and the other four 1-0.

Scoring three or more in a match, which hasn’t happened since March, when Leeds United were seen off 4-1 at Elland Road, would make victory more likely and bolster Town’s goal difference too.

2) Town's game management was exemplary

Having said the above, Town closed out the Bristol City match in calm fashion.

The Robins are renowned for finishing strongly, and have gained 12 points from losing positions this season, more than any other Championship side.

Inevitably, there was a hint of nervousness among fans when five additional minutes were signalled, but the visitors were restricted as Town worked hard to keep the ball upfield.

3) Still No Clean Sheet

A clean sheet would be a big plus. It’s now six games without one and there have been only four this time around.

4) Tommy Smith repaid his manager's faith

The full-back was worth his recall - it was tough on Martin Cranie, who did so well at Blackburn Rovers when his fellow right-back was suspended.

But Smith has been reliable all season, and he not only took the captain’s armband but set up the opening goal for Elias Kachunga with a tempting cross.

5) Town Fans were incredible

Town fans were great in their vocal backing of the side, and both Wagner and his players commented on it during post-match interviews.

It might have been the lowest recorded gate of the season, but the 18,333 figure is certainly not to be sniffed at, particularly given that the pre-Christmas period usually brings lower attendances.

Credit the 588 who came up from the West Country, and it was interesting to see social media comments from some of them.

One termed Town supporters “the best home fans I’ve seen by absolute miles” and added: “All four stands got involved.”