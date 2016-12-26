Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tommy Smith is backing Elias Kachunga to deliver a goal-laden festive period for Huddersfield Town.

Town’s in-form right-back and the club’s German leading scorer have struck up something of a productive partnership of late – Smith supplying crosses for Kachunga’s headed goals against Bristol City and Norwich.

It’s something the 24-year-old Smith is delighted about – and he rates the on-loan Ingolstadt player highly.

“I’m more than happy to keep providing Elias with the goals – he has been putting them away which is obviously great for the both of us,” explained Smith.

“It paints me in a good picture for assisting him and he’s been putting the ball in the back of the net (nine goals so far).

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Tommy Smith on assisting Elias Kachunga Share this video Watch Next

“I’m happy for him to get all the plaudits because he is a goalscorer and that’s what you want him to do – so hopefully it will continue.”

So what qualities does Smith feel Kachunga brings to the team as they chase a fourth successive Championship win against Nottingham Forest?

“He works his socks off, he really does, and I’m sure people can see that from the outside looking in,” answered the former Manchester City player and stand-in John Smith’s captain.

“But he is exactly the same in training. He is a hard worker with good quality and he seems to find himself in the box a lot of the time.

“A lot of the time I’ve been putting the crosses into the box, he has been in and around the area where he needs to be.

“As a striker you can’t teach that – you’ve just got to know where the places are to be, and Elias seems to find himself in those positions, which is great.”