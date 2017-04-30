Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has criticised David Wagner's Huddersfield Town team selection in Town's 2-0 defeat at Birmingham City.

Mowbray's team beat Aston Villa 1-0 at Ewood Park but remain in the bottom three on goal difference from Nottingham Forest.

And their survival hopes were further dented by fellow relegation rivals Birmingham City's victory at home to a much-changed Huddersfield Town side.

German head coach Wagner made 10 changes from the starting line-up which secured a SkyBet Championship Play-Off place at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday evening.

"Maybe he's (Wagner) not aware of the way the British game is played, and the integrity of all the leagues," said Mowbray.

"Everybody should be trying to win every game."

"Huddersfield have to look after themselves, I suppose - they're in the play-offs, so if he wants to rest everybody then so be it,

"I'm not sure I would've done that (made 10 changes), personally, but I don't want to stand here and question the integrity of the game.

"It's disappointing that 10 men from Birmingham City can win 2-0 against a team in the top six who have been winning pretty consistently all year."

"It suggests that the changes did have a big impact on the game."

The result at St Andrew's leaves Blackburn Rovers two points behind Birmingham City ahead of their last game of the season away to Brentford next weekend.