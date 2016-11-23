Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Does anyone remember Chris Waddle and Glenn Hoddle's memorable track Diamond Lights, sang in 1987 on Top of the Pops?

Or what about Gazza's Fog on the Tyne?

Football chants/songs have been around since the professional game began - however things really took off in the 1960s as pop music broke onto the scene.

This summer's 2016 European Championships in France will not only be remembered for England's humiliation at the hands of Iceland but also two football chants that took the public by storm.

As Huddersfield Town are set to face Wigan Athletic on Monday, fans will be hearing the unmistakable sound of 'Will Grigg's on Fire' - a song sang by the Northern Ireland fans in the summer but created in Wigan.

The fact Will Grigg didn't even play a single minute in the Euro's yet the song became a sensation, showing the power of the sound from the terraces.

Ahead of the game against the Latics, Steven Downes takes a look at what he believes are the top ten football songs and chants of all time.

10. Smile Awhile or Till We Meet Again

A popular American song, written by Richard A. Whiting and lyrics by Raymond B. Egan in 1918, it is a song proudly sung by Huddersfield Town fans at both home and away matches.

9. Seven Nation Army

Sung by American Rock duo the White Stripes, the song was released in 2003 and has since become a football anthem not just in England but across the world.

8. Don't Take Me Home

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Sang by England fans at Euro 2016, it was originally created and sang by Wales supporters during the qualifying campaign for the summer tournament. The song is to the tune of Billy Ray Cyrus's Achy Breaky Heart.

7. World In Motion

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Sang by New Order, it is quoted as one of the best England World Cup songs of all time, the band sending Bobby Robson's men off in style to Italia 90 - John Barnes expert rapping was a particular highlight.

6. Glad All Over

A song that has become synonymous around football stadiums, the 1964 classic was released by The Dave Clark Five. Most notably sang by Crystal Palace fans, the song has been able to whip crowds up into a frenzy before the Eagles come flying out of the tunnel.

5. Kernkraft 400

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Performed by German Electronic band Zombie Nation, it is commonly used as a sports chant at stadiums across the globe as well as being heard frequently at American football games and Hockey fixtures.

4. Hi Ho Silver Lining

Written by an American songwriting partnership of Scott English and Larry Weiss, it was a hit for both The Attack and Jeff Beck. Most notably sang by Sheffield Wednesday fans it is a song known all over the world.

3. Can't Help Falling In Love

Elvis Presley's classic song has become a timeless football anthem, the song has reverberated around football grounds up and down the land - particularly at Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

2. Forever Blowing Bubbles

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Written in America in 1918, this song has been adopted by West Ham United fans, becoming synonymous with the Hammers and sung before every single home game.

1. You'll Never Walk Alone

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Written by Rodgers and Hammerstein for their 1945 musical Carousel, the song became a real hit when Gerry and the Pacemakers performed it in 1963.

Liverpool fans then took the song to the terraces and Celtic supporters soon followed to become one of the most recognisable anthems in the world.

If you think you can do any better than these iconic football chants then why not enter our Huddersfield Town Fan Chant Competition ? Simply fill out the jotform below with your entry by Noon on Tuesday, November 29.

Winners will be notified shortly after the closing date and for full terms and conditions click here .