Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy has been named player of the year by Professional Footballers Australia, the country’s players’ union.

The 26-year-old Aussie international has been a big hit since joining Town on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Town fans in fine voice during Blackburn draw Share this video Watch Next

He moved to the Premier League club from Melbourne City this summer and was immediately sent out to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Mooy, born in Sydney, has made 20 Town appearances, scoring twice.

He has the best pass statistics of any player in the Championship.

Mooy has netted five goals in 21 outings for the national side, who are targeting qualification for the 2018 World Cup finals.

Nominees for the award he won included Melbourne City’ former Everton ace Tim Cahill, Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic, Valencia goalkeeper Maty Ryan and Ingolstadt forward Mathew Leckie.

Mooy joins an award honour roll that includes Socceroos legend Cahill, national team captain Mile Jedinak, of Aston Villa, and keeper Mark Schwarzer.

“To join the likes of Mark Schwarzer and Tim Cahill is an honour and one I am proud of,” he said.

“To be chosen by the players makes this award very special.

“I’m very thankful for the support of my family through the good times and bad, my teammates and all the players who voted for me.

“It’s been a great year for me and I’m very proud to have been named player of the year.”