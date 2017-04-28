Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town secured their play-off spot in midweek with a 1-0 victory over Wolves.

The Terriers are now clear of seventh-placed Leeds United and have two matches to secure home advantage in the second leg of the semi-finals.

In the play-offs, third plays sixth and fourth plays fifth, with the first ties being home matches for the lower-finishing side.

So, if the Championship were to finish now, third-placed Town would face sixth-placed Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday May 13 (5.30pm), before competing in the second leg on Tuesday May 16 at the John Smith's Stadium.

But who do you have Town facing in the play-off semi-finals? And who do you Town facing in the final - should they get there?

