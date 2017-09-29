Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is expecting a "big challenge" when Spurs visit the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs are the first top six side of last season to take on Huddersfield Town this campaign, with the excitement palpable across West Yorkshire.

And the Tottenham head coach knows the Terriers will be prepared to give his side a stern test in front of the Sky cameras on Saturday lunchtime.

When asked what he was expecting at the weekend, Pochettino said: "A big challenge.

"I think they will be very motivated to play against us and have had the whole week to prepare for the game against Tottenham.

"But of course I know we will arrive in our best condition and ready to compete. That is the most important. It will be a very tough game.

"Sure that we will find a very energetic team, so athletic and in the Premier League always every game is tough and every game is difficult.

"I am not concerned because I feel that we will arrive in good condition, but always Premier League games are a challenge and for us it's a challenge because the three points are so important."

Pochettino will be without Moussa Dembele, Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Victor Wanyama for the clash however as all are injured, while Serge Aurier is suspended after picking up a red card against West Ham United last week.

Christian Eriksen is available for selection after pulling out of Tottenham's midweek squad due to illness.