The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino hailed Huddersfield Town's supporters after watching his side put on a Premier League masterclass at the John Smith's Stadium.

The encounter was effectively over in the first-half as the visitor's raced into a 3-0 lead in the opening 23 minutes – Harry Kane's double was separated either side by a Ben Davies strike.

The brace took Kane's tally to 13 goals in eight games for club and country and his overall display saw the Spurs forward receive a standing ovation from both sets of supporters when he was substituted in the 87th minute.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

“That moment from the Huddersfield fans was fantastic, I am so proud to be a manager in England today,” Mauricio Pochettino remarked after the game.

“To recognise one of the best players in England - that is so important and I enjoyed it a lot.

“The atmosphere was fantastic, the stadium, everything and it made us very proud to be here in the Premier League and compete in this country.

“I wish all the best to Huddersfield and I hope they start to win again after today.”

On the game itself and Town's overall performance, Pochettino added: “They've started very well with fantastic performances.

“Today I think the game was even until we started to score - we were clinical in front of goal.

“Harry (Kane) was very clinical and when we scored the first and second and started to dominate that benefited us.

“They wanted to go forward and try to get back into the game, but even so it was a tough game.”