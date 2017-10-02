Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rajiv van La Parra admitted Tottenham Hotspur "destroyed" Huddersfield Town and left the players with lessons to learn.

Three goals in the first 23 minutes left Town facing embarrassment and individual errors were to blame.

Van La Parra said: "We started well and got some confidence in the beginning but one mistake and a counter attack and it was 1-0.

"Then they started coming into the game and it was 2-0 and they destroyed us.

"It was hard to play against them, they are really good, but the goals they scored were mistakes by us.

"You have to concentrate 100% for the whole game but small mistakes and they will punish you.

"This is the best team we have played so far, they have so much quality in the forwards and defensively.

"Against them we have learned a lot, how good they are and what you can expect from the top teams in the Premier League.

"For the next game if we play a big team we have to be more concentrated and score our chances.

"This was the first time we played a big team and it was a good lesson for us. We know what to expect now. Despite the result it was a good experience for the team.

"Now it's the international break. We have a lot of time to think about this and come back and prepare for the next game."