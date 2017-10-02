Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Harry Kane says Huddersfield Town have made a brilliant start to the season, and expects them to keep up the pressure in the bid for survival.

Kane scored two goals against Town in a 4-0 win for the North London club at the John Smiths Stadium on Saturday.

On Town, the 24-year-old said: "They have had a great start to the season, I feel when we get into that sort of rhythm it is hard for any team to stop us.

"They did make things tough for us, obviously we dropped off a little more in the second half and the pace of the game slowed down a bit more which we controlled.

"They have had a brilliant start for any promoted team, and I think they would have taken that at this stage of the season, I'm sure they will work hard to maintain the start they have made."

On the result and performance Kane added: "It was a great result, we wanted to get that early goal and that's what we did so the plan worked perfectly.

"It is a pleasure to play in this team, when you have players like Dele (Alli), Christian (Eriksen), and everyone else chipping in it all helps, I'm just there to finish off the chances.

"It was important to get a win going into the international break, obviously last time we conceded a last minute goal to Burnley. It hurt and it can hurt for a long time, but to get the win means we have finished off what has been a good month for us."

After getting over his usual poor form in August, Kane is now flying along in September, and insists he is looking to challenge again for the Golden Boot award at the end of the season.

Kane commented: "It is has been a good month, you just go through patches like this, sometimes it goes for you and sometimes it doesn't. September has been a good month and I'm sad to see it end.

"I feel confident, whenever I am around the box I feel like I will score, and it was great to score so early on. I was disappointed I didn't go on to get another hat-trick, but that is part and parcel of the game.

"The strikers have all started well this year, I need to focus on myself and see where we are at, and where I am at, at the end of the season and then I'll go from there.

"I'm just concentrating on doing my best, for Spurs and then for England, and scoring as many goals as I can."

Kane's next appearances will be for his country as England go into two big world cup qualifiers against Slovenia at Wembley and then the national side head to Lithuania on Sunday.

England boss Gareth Southgate is yet to still name his captain and for many Kane could be in the running, but the striker says he's happy whatever the decision.

"Yeah it would be nice to be named captain, but I think he's said he is going to take his time with that, I've had the armband in the past and that was a very proud moment for myself, and it would be great to be captain again.

"We still haven't qualified, the most important thing is to win the game on Thursday and then take things from there.

"If we can qualify on Thursday it will make things a bit easier on Sunday. I think the most important thing is to do your talking on the pitch, at the end of the day that is all that matters."