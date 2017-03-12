Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town earned a fantastic three points at Griffin Park on Saturday against an in-form Brentford side.

Rajiv Van La Parra scored the only goal of the game with a deflected effort, and the hosts' limited amount of chances all came in a mad 10-minute period either side of half time.

The victory takes Town within six points of both Newcastle United and Brighton with just 10 matches to go.

Here Rory Benson reflects on another impressive Town victory.

1. David Wagner's side are the most mentally strong in the league

A loss to Newcastle United could well have derailed Town's automatic promotion bid, but back-to-back victories over Aston Villa and Brentford just goes to show the Terriers' mental strength.

Wagner has instilled a never-say-die attitude in his squad, and they are able to put to bed a previous defeat better than any other side in the division.

Town's confidence was knocked in October into November when they went on their only poor streak of the season, but they have learned their lessons.

Now when Town lose a match they dust themselves off, learn from their mistakes and pick up their performance in the next fixture.

2. Town don't have a 'first team'

Aaron Mooy and Izzy Brown dropped to the bench on Saturday, with Town fans nervous at the prospect of starting without two of their stand-out performers this season.

Philip Billing and Jack Payne got the nod, with the big Dane putting in anther impressive shift in the centre of the field.

Payne was less influential, but did hit the post before being substituted at half time.

If today - along with Town's FA Cup run - has taught us anything, it's that Town do not have a first team - just a top-notch squad.

3. Christopher Schindler is a rock

For me, the German centre-back has been man of the match over Town's last two matches.

Schindler won everything in the air at Griffin Park and kept Villa's multi-million pound front line quiet at the John Smith's Stadium on Tuesday.

The Terriers have earned 10 clean sheets in the league this season with the centre-back helping his side earn nine of them.

4. Town are showing no cracks under pressure

Despite what the head coach may say, Town are under increasing pressure at the top of the Championship.

The automatic promotion spots remain in their grasp, but the Terriers are still playing with freedom and look under no strain whatsoever.

A 1-0 away lead in the dying minutes of a match would usually put a side into panic mode, but Town's players looked as calm and collected as they did in the first minute of the opening game of the season against the Bees and saw out the game ultra-professionally.

5. Elias Kachunga is a machine

The German striker had played more Championship minutes than any other Town player this season, racking up 3159 in the 36 matches played.

And Kachunga shows no signs of slowing down, getting up and down the Griffin Park wing on Saturday alongside skipper Tommy Smith.

In a game when Wagner decided to rest players, the forward played another 90 minutes, showing his unbelievable engine and the importance the head coach places on him.