If you want something done, ask a busy person to do it.

Or better still, if you know somebody who is sitting at home perhaps they will do the job just as well, even if they are nursing a broken finger.

But beware of HTSA Secretary, James Chisem, with a bandage and time on his hands.

He doesn’t sit around for long and as a supporters trust we are finding that the more things we do, the more we CAN do.

So what has happened this week?

Following on from interviews with Radio Sangam James now has plans for appearances on Premier League Productions TV, filming for which began yesterday.

HTSA’s support for “A Total Eclipse of the Sun” does not appear to have dimmed the enthusiasm of other national newspapers wishing to interview our officials, yesterday it was the turn of the Guardian/Observer newspapers to ask the question, “How does it feel to be….”

A recent contribution to the “Who are Ya?” Podcast, pre-empted our very own audio project as well as related articles in ‘Planet Futbol’.

This season an “HTSA - Away Days Fans’ Guide” will be available, a must for those supporters fortunate enough to obtain match tickets. Supporters who are left at home can nevertheless still get a ‘rush’ of footballing excitement.

This week we launched a Fantasy Football League which HTSA members might find to their financial advantage.

A very busy week indeed and we have yet to mention ongoing projects and the work done on ‘Women at the Game’, ‘Safestanding’, the ‘Heritage Project’, our ‘Business Partners and Shareholder Benefits’, the ‘Traffic Working Group’, the action plan which arose from a meeting with ‘Proud Terriers’ and the continuing charity work for the Town Foundation.

There are also the ‘Surveys’, allowing the views and opinions of supporters to be influential in the decision-making processes.

Supporters Direct will soon be collating the results of their ‘Structured Dialogue Survey’, not to be outdone, we recently ran our own ‘2016/17 Fans Survey’.

HTSA now has a voice on the FSF Premier League Fans Group looking at ‘Fixture Scheduling’.

Broken, or not, we have also retained a finger in the pie of the ‘Away Ticketing’ review organised by FSF (Yorkshire Division).

Talking of pies, is anyone feeling hungry? A big ‘patty’ on the back must go to those HTSA members, and their colleagues on the ATT catering sub-committee, who spoke up for local produce supplied by local firms and they got a result. Welcome aboard Andrew Jones.

Still in the pipeline we hope to sit down very soon with Huddersfield Giants Supporters Association and discuss sharing our experience and increasing expertise. We have also offered our support to the HRI campaign regarding the distribution of leaflets and any other ways in which we can help them publicise their cause.

The new groups seeking affiliation to HTSA bring much needed diversity reflected in our metamorphosing logo.

Feedback is always welcome; twitter, facebook, and email but if you feel that your voice is not being heard please, please get in touch. Why not call in at the cabin before the Udinese game or better still join us on the coach to Barnsley. At just £6 it beats train or the car park.

If idle hands are the devil’s workshop he’s unlikely to find much joy at an HTSA committee meeting.