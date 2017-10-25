Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

“What a difference a week makes in football” - a tried and tested cliché that never seems to get old and how true it has proved this week.

This time last week the vultures were circling: 'Wagner has no backup plan', 'the tactics won’t work in the Premier League', 'the players are lacking'.

Social media full of fickle and quick to forget fans all too ready to bemoan a bit of bad form in a league where even the so called 'smaller clubs' are far more experienced at this level and spending budgets well beyond our own reach.

I, like most fans, am disappointed if we lose or if we under perform as a team, but can any of us actually forget what has been achieved and how far we have come in such a small amount of time?

Club records have been broken hand over fist in the last 18 months and here we sit proud as punch, dining at the elite table, yet still some fans and even media sections seem ready to pounce the moment a few things don’t go our way.

In football you are only ever as good as your last game and, well, all I can say is what a game.

Not only did each and every player stand up and be counted during the game but after a win like Saturday's against a club fielding a striker worth more than the whole 22-man squad at Huddersfield.

Can people really go back down the route of full-on criticism of a manager who has now shown the world he clearly knows what he is doing?

He may make mistakes, the players he selects may make mistakes, even the chairman may make mistakes, but this result alone proves it is time fans stopped bemoaning something that really does not exist.

Complacency is something not one single fan can get in to - especially this season.

We are Huddersfield Town, we are Premier League, but we have no divine right to win any football match.

As supporters our job is solely that; to support and lift the team at every opportunity.

Thankfully all the criticism aimed at the team on social media does not breach the matchday experience and hopefully this will never happen.

The support in the stadium home and away is rocking and credit to each and everyone attending.

Let us however continue to keep this positive light long after the match has finished regardless of results and league position.

It is easy after such a great result, but the next time a bad run of form or performance occurs, step back for a moment and think.

For sure we all have opinions and that is part of football but never forget we are all in this together, we are Huddersfield Town and we are living a dream that many clubs would die for.

Darren, 45, resides in Golcar with his wife Mary and seven children who are all avid Town fans as well. Season-card holder Darren grew up in Deighton, mesmerised by the floodlights of Leeds Road, which he could view from his bedroom window.

From his very first game in the 1980-81 season he was hooked, and these days he can be seen around Huddersfield driving for Streamline Bus Company wearing one of many Town shirts.