So, our Premier League record currently stands at two wins and one draw, all clean sheets.

Not bad to say there were many who believed Town would be relegated with “nul points”.

Described as the possibly the biggest underdogs the Premier League has ever seen, we’ve certainly shown what team spirit and good management can do.

Being shown on Match of the Day was probably what I was looking forward to most this season - even better after the results Town have had so far.

However, comments from one of the pundits after the Southampton game claiming we were lucky to come away with the draw (statistics of the game saying otherwise) got me really angry.

He highlighted the only two decent chances Southampton had on our goal - but mentioned none of the 16 shots Town had. I imagine with this particular pundit we could win 8-0 and still have been “lucky” to come away with a win.

With this in mind - and also being pegged for the drop by every TV football pundit, I asked a few of my football fan friends who they believe are the real contenders for the drop…

Me (Huddersfield Town)- Newcastle, West Ham, Brighton

Sam (Manchester United)- Brighton, Palace, Stoke

Ellie (Huddersfield Town)- Bournemouth, Brighton, Watford

Ste (Manchester United)- Brighton, Palace, Watford

Nicky (Huddersfield Town)- West Ham, Brighton, Palace

Martin (Bradford City)- Brighton, Palace, Newcastle

Danny C (Leeds United)- Bournemouth, Newcastle, Swansea

Denice (Burnley)- Palace, Brighton, Bournemouth

Dave (Huddersfield Town)- Not Huddersfield, Not Huddersfield, Not Huddersfield

These were just a small selection of people I asked but out of the many only one said Huddersfield would be relegated (and he is a Leeds fan...).

So, it seems that once again Town are being massively underestimated by the football experts - and we all know how that went for us last season.

It’s great to see that even though Town are the “underdogs”, first choice for the TV pundits to be relegated and are faced with comments such as “they don’t belong in the Premier League”, Wagner and his team haven’t changed the style of play and haven’t spent ridiculous money on big egos.

They still have the Terrier identity and still rely on the fans to create the atmosphere that puts the ball over the line.

Although it is maddening hearing so many, so frequently knock us down, it works in our favour. Town are harder to predict; our players stay off the radar of the big money clubs and if everyone expects us to lose - we will always meet or surpass expectations!

I put a bet on Town last season, which I won, and paid for this year’s season ticket. Another bet has been placed for the outcome of this season and here’s hoping to a few weeks in the Bahamas next summer.

Becky Gibson is a 26-year-old lifelong Huddersfield Town fan from Bradford who when she is not supporting Town is an Assistant Manager for Lidl in Holmfirth.