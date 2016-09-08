Training holds key to Huddersfield Town team selection for Leeds United derby

David Wagner says he will make a decision on whether midfielder Aaron Mooy will start Huddersfield Town’s derby at Leeds United on Saturday after observing him in training.

The midfielder who is a contender for the Sky Bet Championship August player of the month award has returned from international duty with Australia, who beat Iraq in Perth a week ago and the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Head coach Wagner explained: “We gave him a day off so he could get freshness in his head as well as his legs.

“Aaron is in a good place, playing well for his club and his country, and he will want to be involved at Leeds.”

Australia, for whom on-loan Manchester City man Mooy has played 18 times, have made a strong start to the third phase of Asian confederation qualification.

There are eight more matches through to this time next year, with October outings against Saudi Arabia in Jeddah and Japan in Melbourne next up.

“We know the current situation is one Aaron wants to experience again in the future,” added Wagner.

“It is new for him and for us and we are both learning how best to work with it.

“We want to help him on his way both in club and international football.”

Foot injury victim Joe Lolley is Town’s only absentee.

He isn’t expected to be back in full training for two to three weeks.

The 24-year-old forward last played in the 1-1 draw at Aston Villa in mid-August.