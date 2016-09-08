Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Training holds key to Huddersfield Town team selection for Leeds United derby

Aaron Mooy has been away with Australia

Aaron Mooy tackles Newcastle's Rolando Aarons

David Wagner says he will make a decision on whether midfielder Aaron Mooy will start Huddersfield Town’s derby at Leeds United on Saturday after observing him in training.

The midfielder who is a contender for the Sky Bet Championship August player of the month award has returned from international duty with Australia, who beat Iraq in Perth a week ago and the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Head coach Wagner explained: “We gave him a day off so he could get freshness in his head as well as his legs.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner's Pre-Leeds United Press Conference

WATCH: Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner's Pre-Leeds United Press Conference
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

“Aaron is in a good place, playing well for his club and his country, and he will want to be involved at Leeds.”

Australia, for whom on-loan Manchester City man Mooy has played 18 times, have made a strong start to the third phase of Asian confederation qualification.

There are eight more matches through to this time next year, with October outings against Saudi Arabia in Jeddah and Japan in Melbourne next up.

“We know the current situation is one Aaron wants to experience again in the future,” added Wagner.

“It is new for him and for us and we are both learning how best to work with it.

“We want to help him on his way both in club and international football.”

WATCH: The Examiner's Blake Welton on the Championship Manager and Player of the Month awards

WATCH: The Examiner's Blake Welton on the Championship Manager & Player of the Month Awards
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Foot injury victim Joe Lolley is Town’s only absentee.

He isn’t expected to be back in full training for two to three weeks.

The 24-year-old forward last played in the 1-1 draw at Aston Villa in mid-August.

Huddersfield Town latest

Latest Leeds-Huddersfield Betting Odds Why do supporters hate Leeds United? Leeds v Huddersfield Squad Selector PL referee for West Yorkshire derby
1 of 4
Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

I'm here for the season says Huddersfield Town ace

Nahki Wells says he is relaxed about any transfer specualtion which may occur in January

Related Tags

Organisations
Emirates
Sky
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
People
Aaron Mooy
David Wagner
Joe Lolley

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

  1. Football League Championship
    Championship transfer rumours: Leeds United and Nottingham Forest to add free agents, with ex-Chelsea and Milan pair linked
  2. Nahki Wells
    I'm here for the season says Huddersfield Town ace
  3. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town's David Wagner landslide favourite for Manager of the Month award
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Huddersfield Town favourites to add another three points against Leeds United
  5. Aaron Mooy
    Training holds key to Huddersfield Town team selection for Leeds United derby

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent