Transfer Deadline Day 2016: All the Championship dealings done on deadline day

All the players who have left and joined second tier sides today

Will there be any comings and goings for Huddersfield Town before 11pm tonight?
Huddersfield Town have seen Jack Senior leave the West Yorkshire club, but it's been all quiet around the John Smith's Stadium so far on transfer deadline day.

Despite Town's lack of activity, the Championship's chasing pack have brought in and shipped on many players in the last 24 hours.

Jeff Hendrick's reported £10.5m move from Derby to Burnley is the biggest fee to have been accepted or made by a second tier side so far, with a long list of clubs also getting involved in deadline day deals.

WATCH: Blake Welton and Doug Thomson on Huddersfield Town's Transfer Deadline Day

WATCH: The Examiner's Blake Welton and Doug Thomson on Huddersfield Town's Transfer Deadline Day
Here are all the Championship done deals so far:

Jeff Hendrick [Derby - Burnley] £10.5m

Tony Andreu [Norwich - Dundee] Loan

Adam Reach [Middlesbrough - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed

James Maddison [Norwich - Aberdeen] Loan

Larnell Cole [Fulham - Inverness] Loan

Alex Iacovitti [Nottingham Forest - Mansfield Town] Loan

Aaron Collins [Wolves - Notts County] Loan

Nicolai Brock-Madsen [Birmingham - PEC Zwolle] Loan

Alex Baptiste [Middlesbrough - Preston] Loan

Marnick Vermijl [Sheffield Wednesday - Preston] Undisclosed

Jamie Ward [Nottingham Forest - Burton] Loan

Haris Vuckic [Newcastle - Bradford] Loan

Alex Jakubiak [Watford - Fleetwood] Loan

Eunan O’Kane [Bournemouth - Leeds] Undisclosed

Jack Senior [Huddersfield - Luton] Undisclosed

Dimitar Evtimov [Nottingham Forest - Olhanense] Loan

Tarique Fosu [Reading - Colchester] Loan

Richie Smallwood [Rotherham - Scunthorpe] Loan

Nathan Byrne [Wolves - Wigan] Undisclosed

Brandon Comley [QPR - Grimsby] Loan

Ethan Ebanks-Landell [Wolves - Sheffield United] Loan

Sam Morsy [Wigan - Barnsley] Loan

George Moncur [Barnsley - Peterborough] Loan

Pawel Wszolek [Hellas Verona - QPR] Loan

Charlie Mulgrew [Celtic - Blackburn] Free

Sullay Kaikai [Crystal Palace - Brentford] Loan

Hiram Boateng [Crystal Palace - Bristol Rovers] Loan

Lica [FC Porto - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

Rico Henry [Walsall - Brentford] £1.5m

Ryan Colclough [Wigan - MK Dons] Loan

Albert Adomah [Middlesbrough - Aston Villa] Undisclosed

Adama Traore [Aston Villa - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed

Adam Le Fondre [Cardiff - Wigan] Loan

Ivan Cavaleiro [Monaco - Wolves] Undisclosed

Jonny Williams [Crystal Palace - Ipswich] Loan

Gustav Engvall [IFK Gothenburg - Bristol City] Undisclosed

Tom Anderson [Burnley - Chesterfield] Loan

Tyler Walker [Nottingham Forest - Stevenage] Loan

Emmanuel Ledesma [Brentford - Panetolikos] Free

Jack Stacey [Reading - Exeter] Loan

Zak Vyner [Bristol City - Accrington] Loan

Reece Grego-Cox [QPR - Newport] Loan

Dean Lyness [Burton - Blackpool] Free

Rhoys Wiggins [Bournemouth - Birmingham] Loan

Mustapha Carayol [Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest] Free

Nicolao Dumitru [Napoli - Nottingham Forest] Loan

Lukas Jutkiewicz [Burnley - Birmingham] Loan

Cole Kpekawa [QPR - Barnsley] Undisclosed

Harry Toffolo [Norwich - Scunthorpe] Loan

Paul-Arnold Garita [Bristol City - Plymouth] Loan

Lee Grant [Derby - Stoke] Loan

Alex Gilliead [Newcastle - Luton] Loan

Richard Stearman [Fulham - Wolves] Loan

Kyle Cameron [Newcastle - Newport] Loan

Emmanuel Riviere [Newcastle - Osasuna] Loan

Jamie Sterry [Newcastle - Coventry] Loan

Huddersfield Town product looking forward to future after signing with League One club

Six-month deal for keeper Lloyd Allinson

