Transfer Deadline Day 2016: All the Championship dealings done on deadline day

Huddersfield Town have seen Jack Senior leave the West Yorkshire club, but it's been all quiet around the John Smith's Stadium so far on transfer deadline day.
Despite Town's lack of activity, the Championship's chasing pack have brought in and shipped on many players in the last 24 hours.
Jeff Hendrick's reported £10.5m move from Derby to Burnley is the biggest fee to have been accepted or made by a second tier side so far, with a long list of clubs also getting involved in deadline day deals.
WATCH: Blake Welton and Doug Thomson on Huddersfield Town's Transfer Deadline Day
Here are all the Championship done deals so far:
Jeff Hendrick [Derby - Burnley] £10.5m
Tony Andreu [Norwich - Dundee] Loan
Aaron Collins [Wolves - Notts County] Loan
Adam Reach [Middlesbrough - Sheffield Wednesday] Undisclosed
James Maddison [Norwich - Aberdeen] Loan
Larnell Cole [Fulham - Inverness] Loan
Alex Iacovitti [Nottingham Forest - Mansfield Town] Loan
Nicolai Brock-Madsen [Birmingham - PEC Zwolle] Loan
Alex Baptiste [Middlesbrough - Preston] Loan
Marnick Vermijl [Sheffield Wednesday - Preston] Undisclosed
Jamie Ward [Nottingham Forest - Burton] Loan
Haris Vuckic [Newcastle - Bradford] Loan
Alex Jakubiak [Watford - Fleetwood] Loan
Eunan O’Kane [Bournemouth - Leeds] Undisclosed
Jack Senior [Huddersfield - Luton] Undisclosed
Dimitar Evtimov [Nottingham Forest - Olhanense] Loan
Tarique Fosu [Reading - Colchester] Loan
Richie Smallwood [Rotherham - Scunthorpe] Loan
Nathan Byrne [Wolves - Wigan] Undisclosed
Brandon Comley [QPR - Grimsby] Loan
Ethan Ebanks-Landell [Wolves - Sheffield United] Loan
Sam Morsy [Wigan - Barnsley] Loan
George Moncur [Barnsley - Peterborough] Loan
Pawel Wszolek [Hellas Verona - QPR] Loan
Charlie Mulgrew [Celtic - Blackburn] Free
Sullay Kaikai [Crystal Palace - Brentford] Loan
Hiram Boateng [Crystal Palace - Bristol Rovers] Loan
Lica [FC Porto - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed
Rico Henry [Walsall - Brentford] £1.5m
Ryan Colclough [Wigan - MK Dons] Loan
Albert Adomah [Middlesbrough - Aston Villa] Undisclosed
Adama Traore [Aston Villa - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed
Adam Le Fondre [Cardiff - Wigan] Loan
Ivan Cavaleiro [Monaco - Wolves] Undisclosed
Jonny Williams [Crystal Palace - Ipswich] Loan
Gustav Engvall [IFK Gothenburg - Bristol City] Undisclosed
Tom Anderson [Burnley - Chesterfield] Loan
Tyler Walker [Nottingham Forest - Stevenage] Loan
Emmanuel Ledesma [Brentford - Panetolikos] Free
Jack Stacey [Reading - Exeter] Loan
Zak Vyner [Bristol City - Accrington] Loan
Reece Grego-Cox [QPR - Newport] Loan
Dean Lyness [Burton - Blackpool] Free
Rhoys Wiggins [Bournemouth - Birmingham] Loan
Mustapha Carayol [Middlesbrough - Nottingham Forest] Free
Nicolao Dumitru [Napoli - Nottingham Forest] Loan
Lukas Jutkiewicz [Burnley - Birmingham] Loan
Cole Kpekawa [QPR - Barnsley] Undisclosed
Harry Toffolo [Norwich - Scunthorpe] Loan
Paul-Arnold Garita [Bristol City - Plymouth] Loan
Lee Grant [Derby - Stoke] Loan
Alex Gilliead [Newcastle - Luton] Loan
Richard Stearman [Fulham - Wolves] Loan
Kyle Cameron [Newcastle - Newport] Loan
Emmanuel Riviere [Newcastle - Osasuna] Loan
Jamie Sterry [Newcastle - Coventry] Loan