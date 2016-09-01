David Wagner can turn his phone back on safe in the knowledge the Huddersfield Town squad he, chairman Dean Hoyle and football operations chief Stuart Webber have worked so hard to build remains intact.

The head coach has guided his new-look side to the top of the Championship with 13 points from five matches, and after Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Wolves, said he was happy with his signings, both in quality and number, and quipped he would be switching off his mobile until the transfer deadline had passed.

VIDEO: Examiner duo Blake Welton and Doug Thomson discuss transfer deadline day

That happened at 11.00 last night, and marked the end of the club’s busiest-ever window, with 13 players coming in, most recently left-back Tareiq Holmes-Dennis from Charlton Athletic for a fee which could reach £500,000.

Town smashed their transfer record by spending £1.8m on 1860 Munich centre-back Christopher Schindler, one of a string of players brought over from German boss Wagner’s homeland.

But of course the recent talk has all been about their previous most expensive signing, striker Nahki Wells.

The Bermudian cost £1.3m from neighbours Bradford City in January 2014 and has scored 40 Town goals to go with the 53 he bagged for the Bantams.

Inevitably he was linked with a string of rival clubs. It has happened in previous windows and no doubt will do again in January.

Wagner always said he was relaxed and confident Wells would stay, and now the 26-year-old can further work on his partnership with Elias Kachunga, the German frontman brought in on loan from FC Ingolstadt with a view to a permanent deal.

Despite the clamour of supporters for the addition of another striker, the boss insists he is satisfied with the two he has, and that’s the magic number for virtually every position in the side, providing both cover and competition and keeping the wage bill under control and the numbers manageable for training sessions.

The exceptions are between the posts and in midfield.

Experienced keeper Joe Murphy is on his way back from a shoulder operation to add to the options Town already have in Wales international Danny Ward, who is on loan from Liverpool, and Joel Coleman, their £100,000 buy from Oldham Athletic.

And for his two midfield berths, Wagner can pick from impressive Manchester City loanee and Australian international Aaron Mooy, Jonathan Hogg, new Croatian recruit Ivan Paurevic (£200,000 from Russian club FC Ufa), Philip Billing and Dean Whitehead, who rejected a move to Rotherham United during the window.

Town have two options for both full-back berths, Tommy Smith and Martin Cranie on the right, Chris Lowe, recruited on a free from Kaiserslautern, and Holmes-Dennis on the left, the latter’s arrival meaning Town transferred teenager Jack Senior to Luton Town on deadline day.

And in central defence, it’s two from skipper Mark Hudson, Schindler, Michael Hefele, a free-transfer arrival from Dynamo Dresden, and Slovenian Jon-Gorenc Stankovic, the highly-rated £600,000 buy from Wagner’ old club Borussia Dortmund.

Wagner has six other players in his 24-strong senior squad, all forwards.

Rajiv van La Parra, signed for £750,000 from Wolves after last season’s loan spell, Sean Scannell, Joe Lolley and Harry Bunn can all play wide.

And when it comes to No10, Wagner’s picks are Kasey Palmer, who is on loan from Chelsea, and Jack Payne, a £500,000 signing from Southend United.

With the abolition of the Football League’s emergency loan system, there can be no changes to the squad until the January transfer window.

At that stage, Town can make decisions on two loaned-out players, midfielder Kyle Dempsey and striker Jordy Hiwula, who are in League One with Fleetwood Town and Bradford City respectively.

Both deals are for the season, but there is a recall option in January, when the initial loans of centre-back William Boyle and striker Flo Bojaj to Scottish top-flight side Kilmarnock both end.

Australian left-back Jason Davidson is on a season-long deal at Dutch team FC Groningen, who have an option to buy.