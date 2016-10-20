Login Register
Transfer rumour: Huddersfield Town linked with January move for Liverpool starlet

  • Updated
  • By

Could David Wagner's friendship with Jurgen Klopp pay off again?

Joe Gomez of Liverpool

Huddersfield Town have been linked with a January loan move for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez.

The 19-year-old has been sidelined for a year after suffering an ACL injury whilst in action for England Under 21s.

And, according to the Daily Mail, Town are monitoring the full-back's progress as he nears a return from his injury nightmare.

Gomez took part in his first full session since his injury at Melwood - Liverpool's training ground - this week, and Town are believed to be keeping an eye on his progress as he looks to become match fit.

The Mail claims Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp holds Gomez in very high regard at Anfield, but would be willing to send him out on loan to accelerate his footballing education.

The national newspaper claim Town would be Klopp's preferred destination for Gomez due to his close personal friendship with Town boss David Wagner and how another Liverpool loanee - goalkeeper Danny Ward - has flourished at the John Smith's Stadium.

Gomez has made seven first-team appearances for Liverpool since joining the club in 2015 from Charlton.

The rumours around Gomez are likely to be addressed by Wagner in his press conference due to be held at 1pm on Thursday.

1 of 4
