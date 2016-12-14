Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Garry Monk tried and failed to sign Premier League strikers Yaya Sanogo and Ashley Fletcher in the summer transfer window, it is reported.

It is claimed Arsenal reserve Sanogo and West Ham fringe man Fletcher were targeted by Town’s Championship rivals Leeds in late August.

But it is said that bids to land the top-flight duo “came to nothing” as manager Monk once again centres his attention on strengthening the Leeds forward line.

Leading scorer and team spearhead Chris Wood suffered a hamstring injury in Leeds’ 2-0 win over Reading at Elland Road on Tuesday night in a potentially massive blow to their promotion challenge.

Monk is adamant he is in the market for a new frontman in the January window after his attempts to strengthen that area of the team fell short in late August.

“Striker’s one area, definitely,” Monk said. “I said that in the summer and it’s one area we need to strengthen.”

Ex-West Ham and Watford boss Gianfranco Zola could be facing Huddersfield Town this season.

That’s if he takes over at Birmingham City, who have sacked manager Gary Rowett after more than two years in charge of the Championship club.

Town, who drew 1-1 with Birmingham at the John Smith’s Stadium, don’t visit the Second City club until the penultimate match of the campaign.

Blues are seventh in the table following their 2-1 win over Ipswich Town on Tuesday.

Former City defender Rowett, 42, who left Burton Albion to replace Lee Clark in October 2014, won 42 of his 106 games as manager at St Andrew’s.

Zola is believed to be high on Blues’ list of potential replacements.

Rowett’s departure, along with assistant boss Kevin Summerfield and coaches Kevin Poole, former Town backroom man Darren Robinson and Mark Sale, comes in the wake of Birmingham’s Chinese owners Trillion Trophy Asia Limited making three new boardroom appointments on Monday.

Wenqing Zhao, Chun Kong Yiu and Zhu Kai, all existing directors of Hong Kong-based Birmingham International Holdings, have formed a new five-man board at St Andrew’s, alongside existing directors Panos Pavlakis and Victor Ma.

“Such a parting of the ways is always difficult,” Pavlakis said.

“Particularly so on a personal level. I have worked very closely with Gary and have got to know him well. Our relationship was very strong but in football you can never stand still.

“I would ask that our supporters trust our judgement and look forward to and embrace the future as we begin to implement the exciting vision of Trillion Trophy Asia Limited.”

Swansea manager Bob Bradley has confirmed that the club are monitoring Tottenham midfielder Tom Carroll.

The Sun reported on Sunday that the Wales-based club are keen to sign the 24-year-old who is a £10m-rated target.

Dutch midfielder Riechedly Bazoer has joined Wolfsburg on a permanent deal, the Bundesliga club have announced through their official website.

The 20-year-old midfielder was a top transfer target of both Arsenal and Milan, but Wolfsburg have managed to steal the promising midfielder from under their noses.