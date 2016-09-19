Huddersfield Town handed a trial to former Liverpool player Alex O’Hanlon as they went down 2-0 at Coventry City in the Professional Development League.

Frankie Bunn’s side had won three on the bounce going into the clash at the Ricoh Arena.

But they were undone by two goals from George Thomas early in the second half at a club where Bunn was once first-team coach.

Republic of Ireland Under 21 international O’Hanlon played left-back but has previously operated as a midfielder.

The 20-year-old free agent joined Liverpool from Dublin junior club St Kevin’s when he was 15.

He was linked with Sheffield Wednesday, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Oxford United this summer.

Town are next in action at home to Queens Park Rangers on Sunday (2.00).