Tricky test at Brighton but we've come through others says Huddersfield Town ace Harry Bunn

We've shown we are capable of winning away

Town's Harry Bunn bursts through the Leeds United defence in the 1-0 win at Elland Road. Picture by John Rushworth

Harry Bunn looked to Huddersfield Town’s task at Brighton tonight and mused: “It’s another tricky game for us.”

But the 23-year-old wideman – who made his first start of the season in the 1-0 derby victory at Leeds United – says Town are far from daunted by the prospect.

He says spirit in the Championship table-topping camp is high ahead of the Amex test and everyone is ‘up’ for the challenge.

“It’s another tricky game for us, but I think we have shown we are capable of going away and picking up good results, so hopefully this will be the same,” said the Manchester City product.

David Wagner speaks about the Leeds win and test at Brighton:

WATCH: David Wagner reflects on the Leeds match and looks ahead to Brighton
“People said Leeds would be a test, which it was, and this is similar because Brighton were right up there last season and have a very good squad.

“But we are going well, the spirit in the camp is great and if we continue playing as we have been, we’ve got every chance of going there and getting a good result.”

Before Leeds, Bunn was restricted to substitute appearances after suffering a hamstring injury on the pre-season trip to Austria.

