Leeds United fan favourite Pontus Jansson was a surprise omission from the starting line-up in the side's 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion at the weekend.

Jansson has been one of boss Garry Monk's star performers this season since arriving on loan from Torino last summer.

And despite his performances leading to the Whites agreeing a permanent deal for the Swede at the end of the season, the 26-year-old was dropped to the bench for Saturday's big SkyBet Championship clash against the Seagulls.

And despite the swedes' replacement Liam Cooper being a more than able deputy on the night, the reason for Jansson's absence remains unclear.

And Monk gave few clues away as to the reason for the absence in his post-match interview with fans worried the defender had fallen out with the head coach or a team-mate.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds after the win, Monk said: "I will always put the group first, and I try and make my selections on the team based on the setup and principles we adhere to

“You've seen in the past, many times, that I'll make changes if I feel it's best for the group, and I've done it throughout the season - whether that be tactically, through suspension, through injuries or whether it's just that I feel that's what that game needs.

“I will always make decisions on what is best for the group, and tonight, that happened to be one of the decisions.

The win over Brighton & Hove Albion keeps the Whites in fourth place but closed the gap on the second placed Seagulls to nine points, meaning an automatic play-off spot is still possible.

The league now takes a temporary two-week break for the latest round of international fixtures with Huddersfield Town next in action at home to Burton Albion on April 1.