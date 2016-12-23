Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Town are going ‘full steam ahead’ in their approach to tackling Nottingham Forest.

The Boxing Day assignment at the John Smith’s Stadium gives David Wagner’s men chance to notch four successive league wins for the club – and Tommy Smith says that’s the squad’s only focus.

Three successive Championship wins have been achieved twice this season, from August into September and, of course, in the past week.

But Town haven’t achieved four on the trot under Wagner and, indeed, the last time four straight league wins were posted by the club was in April 2011 under Lee Clark.

Smith is delighted with the form of the team right now and, indeed, with his own contribution – but he feels there is much more to come.

“Personally, I am pleased with how I’m performing, but I do feel I have got more to give still,” commended the 24-year-old right-back.

“Overall I think I’ve done well and I’ve started to contribute more assists to the game, which hopefully will continue.

“I want to push on with more assists and more goals myself, of course, but the aim is to keep the team going in the right direction.”

Asked what he feels he needs to improve most, he answered: “It’s difficult to put your finger on really because I think I have improved most aspects of my game.

“You are never the finished article, though, there is always room for improvement, so I will continue to work not only on the things I’m not so good at, but the things that I am good at.”

What’s making the difference, then, in his level of performance this season?

“A lot of things have come together, but I think fitness is a key and confidence is a key.

“I feel very fit and, from the confidence side of things, I do feel more confident. In my position, though, you have to be very fit to play in the way the team wants, so that’s very important.

“I think it helps, too, that we are playing much better as a team.

“We have a better understanding of each other and trust each other – and I think that shows on the pitch.”