Trying to beat Ipswich Town my sole focus says Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner

David Wagner says his sole focus is on trying to keep Huddersfield Town top of the Championship ahead of the international break with victory at Ipswich Town.

His side head to Portman Road two points clear of Norwich City and chasing an eighth win out of 11 league games so far.

Wagner shrugged off debate over whether or not Derby County might be interested in him by saying: “My future is irrelevant.

“Ever since I have been in management I have never spoken about myself, only my players and my team.

“For me the future is the next game, and that is Ipswich Town away.”

Wagner has skipper and centre-back Mark Hudson, left-back Chris Lowe and forward Rajiv van La Parra available after suspension.

The trio missed Tuesday’s 3-1 home win over Rotherham United.

Ipswich, in 13th, are without a goal in their last three games and have only eight to their name all season.

But Mick McCarthy’s side are unbeaten at home in the league and Wagner said: “They are well organised and have a good workrate.

“They make lots of challenges and deny their opponents space.

“They can be very tough to play against but our identity will remain the same and we will go there trying our best to win.”