It was a case of no Payne, no gain as Huddersfield Town suffered a first defeat in eight Championship outings.

There were aspects of this performance to admire, but Town’s lack of a cutting edge continues to frustrate.

The stats say David Wagner ’s side had 54 per cent of the possession and, like Sheffield Wednesday, 10 chances.

But Town were blanked, with home keeper Keiren Westwood hardly having his busiest game, while the Owls claimed two albeit controversial goals.

Wagner, and most Town fans, thought Nahki Wells was fouled by Sam Hutchinson in the build-up to Ross Wallace’s sizzling 54th-minute opener.

And the boss believed old foe Fernando Forestieri’s stoppage-time goal should have been disallowed for offside.

Then there was the straight red card for Jack Payne (Town’s second sending off of the season after Rajiv van La Parra’s at Reading) after he caught Hutchinson late in the 70th minute.

Wagner believed a yellow card would have been sufficient, but not referee Graham Scott - the Premier League whistler, who to be fair seemed to have a good view, made his decision without hesitation.

Now Payne faces a three-match ban as a time when Town have a fitness worry over their other ‘number 10’, Kasey Palmer .

The on-loan Chelsea man missed this game with a hamstring problem as Town made eight changes to the side which knocked Port Vale out of the FA Cup.

Elias Kachunga and Nahki Wells returned to the forward line and the influential Aaron Mooy to midfield.

And Wagner fielded a completely different back five, with Tommy Smith , Michael Hefele , Christopher Schindler and Chris Lowe in front of keeper Danny Ward .

Phil Billing , Chelsea loanee Izzy Brown , making his Town league debut, and Payne were the three to keep their places as the visitors sought a fourth straight away win.

Town certainly had the better of the first half, and might have taken an early lead had Wells got more power in his header from Smith’s cross.

While Town’s passing was sometimes a touch below the usual standard, their tackling was sharp and workrate high.

And it took Wednesday until the 27th minute to fashion a reasonable opportunity.

Forestieri, in the main well dealt with by Hefele, was high and wide before Steven Fletcher headed over from a cross by the busy Barry Bannan.

Kachunga’s teasing run forced a foul by Daniei Pudil right on the edge of the area, and Lowe forced a good save from Westwood with his well-struck angled free-kick from the right-hand side.

Perhaps the one that got away was a sign that Town were in for a tough afternoon.

The introduction of newly-signed striker Sam Winnall for the second half pepped Wednesday up.

The former Barnsley player’s ability to hold the ball up allowed Carlos Carvalhal’s side to apply more pressure.

While there was plenty in that claim of Wells being impeded, there was no doubting the quality of Wallace’s 30-yard finish.

And Payne’s sending off inevitably left Town with an uphill task.

Joe Lolley came off the bench to inject some zip and Town finished with centre-backs Hefele and Mark Hudson , brought on for Dean Whitehead in a rare substitution of a substitute, up front.

Both had chances, with the former shooting into the side-netting and the latter further off target, before Forestieri finished off after Callum McManaman’s approach work.

That’s four straight wins over Town for Wednesday and eight in eight outings against the club for Forestieri.