Huddersfield Town midfielder Aaron Mooy bagged a brace against Watford on Saturday to end the Terriers' poor run of form away from home in the Premier League.

The Australian international netted twice, with Elias Kachunga and Laurent Depoitre also getting on the scoresheet, to hand Town a first win away from the John Smith's Stadium since the opening day of the season.

Mooy bagged his first in the first half to double Town's lead, before rounding off the scoring with an 89th-minute penalty, taking the Terriers to a 4-1 victory.

Here is everything he had to say after the match.

Mooy on... the win at Watford

"It's hard to put into words straight away, but I think we put in a really good performance from start to finish.

"We put our chances away which always helps and gives the team a boost.

"They came back into it in the second half but we weathered the storm then we created more chances and could have scored again."

Mooy on... Kachunga's early goal

"It gives you a platform and gives you something to work really hard for and gives the boys a lift.

"Hopefully we can score early goals more often."

Mooy on... Town's away form

"We all know our away record but the manager has made it clear to separate all that and just focus on what we're doing today [Saturday].

"Today it worked really well and it was a great victory and a great three points."

Mooy on... Southampton next week

"Watford are a really good team so it gives us confidence.

"We played good football - we didn't just sit in and hope for a counter attack. We played really well.

"That gives us loads of confidence going into next week and for the rest of the season.