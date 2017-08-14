Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town pair Jonas Lossl and Steve Mounie made BBC pundit Garth Crooks' team of the week after their perfect performances against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Terriers earned a 3-0 win over the Eagles, with record signing Mounie bagging a brace for David Wagner's side.

And Danish stopper Lossl kept a clean sheet in Town's first ever Premier League outing, making a number of top saves to deny the likes of Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke.

It was the perfect start for the Town, who now face Newcastle United in their first home match of the season with the Toon having to contend without playmaker Jonjo Shelvey who was shown a straight red card for stamping on Tottenham's Dele Alli on Sunday.

Reflecting on the weekend, Crooks wrote of Lossl: "I thought that Wilfried Zaha missed a glorious chance to put Palace back into their game against Huddersfield.

"However, when I saw the television replay, it was crystal clear that Jonas Lossl somehow got his foot to the ball to divert what was actually an excellent strike around the post for a corner.

"If that wasn't a game changer, then the header from Christian Benteke that followed was. It was vintage centre-forward play from the Belgian striker but equalled only by a superb save from the Danish keeper.

"It was obvious to me that Lossl's intention was to keep a clean sheet at all costs.

"Lots of goalkeepers may have that intention when they start a match but it's not always matched by their performance.

"Lossl was sensational and another excellent addition to a side who will need a few more results like this one at Selhurst Park if they intend to retain their Premier League status."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

And Mounie was also singled out for praise.

"If a promoted side are going to stand any chance of survival in the Premier League, they need to have a goalscorer," wrote Crooks.

"Steve Mounie scored plenty at Montpellier but whoever decided that the Benin international could perform the same duties in the Premier League must really know a striker when they see one.

"Mounie was superb against Crystal Palace. There were a number of clubs in England who took a look at him but weren't prepared to take a chance. David Wagner did and we all can see why now.

"The striker scored two brilliant goals and should have crowned his performance with a hat-trick. It wasn't just his goals that impressed either, it was his all-round general hold up play.

"That will prove a very important feature especially when the goals dry up - and they will at some stage.

"He wasn't the only player that caught my eye in the Huddersfield line-up either. Aaron Mooy looks a player and, along with Mounie, could be Huddersfield's ticket to another season in the big time."