Sky Sports pundit Ian Holloway has named two Huddersfield Town players in his Championship team of the season so far,

Midfielder Aaron Mooy, currently with Australia ahead of their World Cup qualifier in Thailand next Tuesday, and forward Elias Kachunga are among the former Blackpool, Crystal Palace and Millwall manager’s 11 picks.

Holloway upset Town fans by tipping their side for the drop before the season started.

But as head coach David Wagner marks the first anniversary of his appointment, his charges are third in the table.

And Holloway, Sky’s English Football League analyst, now says: “Wagner has a real eye for talent. I hope Huddersfield’s success continues.”

On picking on-loan Manchester City man Mooy in his select side, Holloway explained: “This could be the signing of the season.

“I didn’t know much about him before he joined Manchester City and Huddersfield have played a blinder to get him in.

“Everything Huddersfield do is orchestrated by Mooy, who averages 69.9 passes per game (only Liam Moore at Reading averages more).

“Mooy makes them tick and has a great chemistry with his midfield buddy Jonathan Hogg.”

Kachunga, on loan from German club FC Ingolstadt, scored his sixth goal of the season in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Birmingham City.

Holloway, who has also managed Bristol Rovers, Queens Park Rangers, Plymouth Argyle and Leicester City, likes the former Germany Under 21 player’s versatility.

“I love Kachunga’s energy and his ability to play anywhere across the front line,” he said.

“Off the right, off the left - he embraces wherever he’s asked to play. He’s got a knack of popping up with an important goal too.”

Leaders Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion, the two clubs above Town in the table, have three and two players respectively in Holloway’s selection.

The full 11 (4-4-2) are: Ali Al-Habsi (Reading); Bruno (Brighton), Pontus Jansson (Leeds United), Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle), Scott Malone (Fulham); Kachunga, Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle), Mooy, Anthony Knockaert (Brighton); Tammy Abraham (Bristol City), Dwight Gayle (Newcastle).

Sky screened Town’s home derby with Sheffield Wednesday in October.

And three further games are to be shown - at home to Wigan Athletic on Monday, November 28, away to Norwich City on Friday, December 16 and at home to Brighton on Thursday, February 2.