It was a great win for Huddersfield Town against Reading.

I was delighted because it was my first chance to see Town live in 2017, and I was again hugely impressed with the performance.

The biggest thing which stood out for me, though, was the quality of the two Town centre-backs – Christopher Schindler and Michael Hefele.

They have to do a very responsible job for the team, and they showed the ability to make the right decisions at the right time.

In teams that like to play good football, and feature young players as well, that game management is a huge factor.

That ability to know when to play and then when not to, because there is too much danger, is a very valuable commodity.

When you watch so many of the Arsenal youngsters, while they are so amazingly technically talented their game management and game awareness at times just doesn’t seem to exist.

They seem to have no real sense of danger – and that can land them in trouble.

There were a couple of examples in the FA Cup tie at Sutton the other night, where the keeper, Ospina, almost gifted Sutton a goal by trying to pass instead of just hoofing the ball upfield.

And young Reine-Adelaide got himself booked because he was trying to be fancy when the ball should have just gone.

When the ball needs to go in the stand, it needs to go!

And I thought Schindler and Hefele were absolutely outstanding – they got all those calls absolutely 100% right.

I’m not talking about getting tight and winning headers, because you expect that from centre backs.

The better players are the ones who make the better selections more often when they are on the ball.

Schindler and Hefele absolutely nailed the right time to put their head through a ball – to knock it 30 yards back where it came from – they nailed the time to knock it down to a midfield colleague and, finally, they nailed the time to put it in the back row of the stand.

Teams that like to play good football like Town can often get that wrong, but Schindler and Hefele were absolutely spot on and it was a fantastic performance from the two of them.

The late winner Town got through Phil Billing, too, was no more than they deserved and the only odd thing out of the whole game was when no-one seemed to know who was going to take the penalty after Izzy Brown was brought down.

It was refreshing for the head coach, David Wagner, to hold his hands up and say it was his fault.

He was clearly livid on the bench, but it sounds like he was more livid with himself than anyone else.

In the confusion, it felt like Brown was substituted because he hadn’t taken the spot kick, but that seems not to be the case.

At least it all worked out well in the end – as it has so often this season because Town continue to play well – and I will be rooting for them at Barnsley this weekend and Manchester City next Wednesday.

Keep up the good work.