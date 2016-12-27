Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town fans are debating two major subjects as their team embark on the second half of the Championship season fourth in the table.

Firstly, exactly how good is Australian midfielder Aaron Mooy following his man-of-the-match performance in the 2-1 win against Nottingham Forest?

And who might Town sign in the January transfer window to bolster their challenge under head coach David Wagner, whose side have won four on the trot?

Roger, from Kirkburton, believes opportunity knocks for the club with the New Year’s Eve home clash against third-bottom Blackburn Rovers now firmly the focus.

“Anything short of a win (against Forest) would have been a travesty and the only disappointment was the margin, we should have put the match to bed before the first half ended,” said Roger.

“Mooy is a class above and that is saying something with some true quality in our squad.

“That said, we are in dreamland with the chances of a play-off spot a distinct possibility.

“This is the most exciting time in decades to be a Town supporter.”

Supporter Frank, from Salendine Nook, agrees.

“Very good performance against a mediocre Forest team and another poor referee,” he said.

“Mooy was incredible: the best Town midfield performance I can recall.

“Rajiv van La Parra had his best display this season and all the subs did their jobs.

“Excellent atmosphere and a well-deserved result in front of an enthusiastic crowd.”

Jimmy, based in Golcar, joined the Mooy fan club.

“Character-building win and performance,” he commented.

“Mooy is the best player I’ve seen at Town.

“Kachunga has to be bought and a loan deal for Palmer next season needs sorting. UTT!”

Chief, in Shelley, explained: “Great comeback coming from a goal down. Mooy outstanding again, what a class act he is.

“All goals a touch fortunate but we deserved some luck.

“Five unbeaten, four wins on the bounce, so let’s keep the momentum going.

“ The team are showing real desire for Wagner, fantastic spirit within the camp.

“Let’s outplay Blackburn again and ensure we take another three points.”

Ian, who follows Town from Newark, added: “A great performance of our passing game in difficult, windy conditions, and against a team which tried to close things down.

“Mooy was the star man but everyone played their part.

“The only blemish was finishing – we should have been out of sight before the end.”

Danny, of Outlane, is also hugely positive.

“Well done, another dominant display from Town who stayed calm after going behind and got the win they deserved,” he said.

“Midfield dominated by Hogg and Mooy, while Rajiv van La Parra was excellent.

“Crowd did a good job, too. Keep it going, who knows where we could finish! Up the Town!”

Jim, over in Greetland, said: “Great win and showed character coming from behind.

“Two signings in January will take us to the play-offs.”

Damian, in Boston, wants to see at least one key arrival.

“A great win and good performance, but I still think we need a striker, no question about it,” was his summary.