Huddersfield Town secured a sensational victory over Norwich last night to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive.

A seven-minute period in the second half brought all three goals, with Elias Kachunga, Aaron Mooy and Nahki Wells handing Town their biggest league win of the season.

The victory comes at a crucial time and could kick-start Town's last push for promotion to the Premier League.

Here Rory Benson reflects on a scintillating Town performance against the former top-flight team.

1. This will be Town's best second-tier season ever

With last night's win, Town equalled their best ever points total in a second tier season, and with seven games left they will almost certainly better it.

Steve Bruce's Town earned 74 points back in 1999/00 and missed out on the play-offs, but David Wagner's side looks likely to go one better.

With seven games of the season left, Town are sill in the hunt for automatic promotion and are a shoo-in for a play-off spot.

The win also handed Town a first league double over Norwich since 1967/68 - yet another page of history this squad have rewritten.

2. David Wagner has solved the number 10 crisis

With Kasey Palmer and Izzy Brown out injured, there were question marks over who would step into the number 10 role for Town.

Jack Payne had been handed the shirt against Burton, but had been subdued by a tough-tackling Brewers side.

This time it was the turn of the Manchester City loanee and he was back to his dazzling best.

The Aussie caused problems for the Canaries all evening, notching Town's second goal and putting the tie out of reach for the visitors.

3. Two wins secures a play-off spot

Town are now just two wins away from securing at least a play-off berth at the end of the season.

If the Terriers can beat Fulham on April 22 and claim all three points from their game in hand against Wolves on April 25, they cannot be cuaght by the Cottagers or in-form Preston.

Town still have three matches to go before facing the Londoners, and could have the opportunity to claim their play-off spot when Fulham visit the John Smith's Stadium in two weeks - should Slavisa Jokanovic's side earn three points fewer than Town in the three fixtures before the game.

With Fulham facing Aston Villa and Norwich ahead of Town, a win against the Cottagers could prove decisive for Town.

4. Jonathan Hogg is made of steel

Mooy was one stand-out performer, but another contender for man of the match was Jonathan Hogg.

The combative midfielder returned to the starting line-up after suffering a horrific neck injury against Bristol City three weeks ago and normal service was immediately resumed.

You could hear some of the crunching tackles he was putting in over the 18,706-strong crowd and his performance allowed Town's creative players to roam up field.

Hogg was sorely missed during his time on the sidelines and he will be a key figure and leader on the pitch over the next seven, nine or 10 matches.

5. Town won't give up that easy

You could be forgiven for thinking Town's automatic promotion hopes had died after consecutive defeats to Bristol City and Burton, but the Terriers made a statement to the Championship's top two last night.

Yes, it will be difficult to chase down Newcastle United and Brighton with both sides looking destined for promotion, but a win over Norwich does just about keep the pressure on.

And it wasn't just the three points, but the manner in which they earned them.

Town outclassed the Canaries and, if they play in a similar vein through till the end of the season, every team they come up against will struggle to cope.