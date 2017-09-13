Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tyler Dickinson and Sam Wood have been included in Huddersfield Giants’ 19-man squad for the trip to St Helens on Friday night.

Prop Dickinson and outside back Wood replace forwards Shannon Wakeman and Sebastine Ikahihifo for the Super 8s clash at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Dickinson was not included for the 52-14 defeat at Salford Red Devils despite the prospect being handed a new contract until the end of the 2019 season.

Wood, 20, is contracted to next year.

Saints have Kyle Amor back in place of Matty Lees as they look to win both their final two matches for a chance of making the top four.

Saints: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Ryan Morgan, Mark Percival, Theo Fages, Matty Smith, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Kyle Amor, Jon Wilkin, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Luke Douglas, Luke Thompson, Dominique Peyroux, Morgan Knowles, Danny Richardson, Regan Grace, Zeb Taia, Ben Barba.

Giants: Jermaine McGillvary, Lee Gaskell, Danny Brough, Sam Rapira, Ryan Hinchcliffe, Dale Ferguson, Michael Lawrence, Kruise Leeming, Oliver Roberts, Ukuma Ta’ai, Paul Clough, Daniel Smith, Tyler Dickinson,Sam Wood, Darnell McIntosh, Alex Mellor, Adam O’Brien, Jordan Turner, Jordan Rankin.