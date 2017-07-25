Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A lot has happened in Huddersfield Town's world over the last 48 years.

The Terriers' top flight promotions have bookended five promotions in the lower leagues and six heartbreaking relegations.

Town heroes such as Frank Worthington, Andy Booth and Jordan Rhodes have come and gone as Town have peaked and troughed through a turbulent half century.

But one thing that hasn't happened since Town's previous top flight promotion is the Terriers taking on Italian opposition in a friendly match.

Town face Udinese tomorrow in the first friendly meeting between the Terriers and an Italian side since May 1, 1970, when Trevor Cherry, Frank Worthington and Jimmy McGill scored a goal apiece to earn a 3-0 win over Savona at the Stadio Valerio Bacigalupo.

Ian Greaves' men beat the northern Italian side in a post-season match after romping to the Division 2 title in the 1969-70 season, booking a spot in the top tier of English football after a 26-year absence.

Town have faced Italian opposition since, but only in minor tournaments.

In the 1970-71 season, the Terriers took part in the second edition of the Anglo-Italian Cup, claiming a 2-0 victory over Sampdoria at Leeds Road thanks to goals from Roy Ellam and Steve Smith.

Strikes from Cherry and David Smith were not enough to earn victory over Bologna at home the same month, before Town flew out to Italy to play the reverse fixtures.

A Les Chapman brace and another goal for Cherry saw Town complete the double over Sampdoria, but eventual runners-up Bologna again beat Town by a single goal.

Blackpool won the competition which consisted of Italian sies Bologna, Sampdoria, Cagliari, Roma, Verona and Internazionale, and English sides Crystal Palace, Blackpool, Town, Swindon Town, Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion.

Since then, Town have not faced an Italian side in any competition - until the 2017/18 pre-season, where they face Udinese and Torino.