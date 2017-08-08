Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town’s remarkable 2016-17 promotion campaign is set to be retold in a new book.

Written by Raj Bains, the title promises to be the “inside story” of how the club navigated their way through the play-offs, with Town allowing the author access behind-the-scenes to collect first person testimony from those who were central to the achievement.

Plotting the highs and occasional lows of last season, ‘Underdog’ is aiming to tell the story of Huddersfield Town to both those who’ve never given a second thought to the club before, and diehard fans who haven’t missed a kick in many a year.

A must-read for football fans and Town supporters alike, the book goes in to depths and detail about how and why last season panned out the way it did in a fascinating manner.

The book features original testimony from the likes of David Wagner and Dean Hoyle, as well as director Sean Jarvis and members of the team who took Town back in to the top flight for the first time in over forty years.

Raj Bains, who is currently part of The Examiner staff, has written for the likes of The Guardian, FourFourTwo, When Saturday Comes and VICE as part of a successful freelance career.

He said of his first book: “I’m really proud of how it’s coming together, and hope it can do the story, the town and the club the justice they deserve”.

The book will be released widely in October 2017 and is available to pre-order now, with the opportunity to have the name of your choice printed in a fans list at the back of the book.

You can visit www.gnbooks.co.uk or call 01274 735056 to secure your copy.