Elias Kachunga insists Huddersfield Town have a united and determined squad as they step up against Newcastle United.

The 24-year-old striker on loan from FC Ingolstadt says Town are looking to produce a performance similar to that which downed Brighton & Hove Albion at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Town’s 11-goal leading marksman is delighted the team will be backed by a 23,000-strong crowd against the leaders – a factor he says is a massive help.

“We have prepared for this game and I think the manager has given us the right tactics,” said Kachunga.

“All season we have seen we’ve played with high pressure and on the front foot, and we will do this at home in front of a big crowd.

“With the fans behind us it will give us more power to play Newcastle and help us.

“The atmosphere at all our matches has been really good and we have a lot of young players in the team, so it’s important the supporters help us.”

Kachunga says he isn’t worried about going three appearances without a goal.

“It doesn’t come into my thinking,” he said.

“As long as I help the team with my play and my workrate then I’m happy and, if I get some goals, then it’s good for me and it’s good for the team.”

Kachunga says the spirit in the squad is top class and resist the temptation to have England vs Germany five-a-sides!

“We are all together and everyone gets on,” he smiles.

“All of us are determined for this game like we have for all the others. I enjoy all the games here. When you have big games like Newcastle, they are fantastic to play in.”