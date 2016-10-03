Unusual for Huddersfield Town managers to be linked to other clubs

Seeing their manager linked with another club is something different for Huddersfield Town fans.

Head coach David Wagner is reportedly of interest to Aston Villa after last week being mentioned in relation to Derby County.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town fans at Ipswich Town

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The last time Town lost a manager directly to another club was in December 1959.

That was when the legendary Bill Shankly blew the final whistle on his Leeds Road stay to join Liverpool.

Shankly had a four-year stint at Leeds Road, initially as assistant to manager Andy Beattie, with whom he had played at Preston North End.

The Scotland international, who was to lead Liverpool to a UEFA Cup success, three league titles and two FA Cup wins, arrived in the West Riding in December 1955 having managed Carlisle United, Grimsby Town and Workington.

He replaced Beattie as manager in November 1956 (Town had been relegated from the top flight the season before).

Shankly gave youth its head, most notably in the form of Denis Law, who like Kevin McHale, made his debut at 16.

Town finished 12th, ninth and 14th before he left for Anfield.

It later emerged that Shankly had earlier applied for the manager’s job at Dundee, only to lose out to elder brother Bob, who was to lead the Dark Blues to their only Scottish title in 1962 and the European Cup semi-finals the season after.