Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Unusual for Huddersfield Town managers to be linked to other clubs

Bill Shankly was the last to be recruited while in the hot seat

Former Huddersfield Town and Liverpool manager Bill Shankly

Seeing their manager linked with another club is something different for Huddersfield Town fans.

Head coach David Wagner is reportedly of interest to Aston Villa after last week being mentioned in relation to Derby County.

WATCH: Huddersfield Town fans at Ipswich Town

Watch travelling Huddersfield Town fans go crazy in 1-0 victory at Ipswich Town
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The last time Town lost a manager directly to another club was in December 1959.

That was when the legendary Bill Shankly blew the final whistle on his Leeds Road stay to join Liverpool.

Shankly had a four-year stint at Leeds Road, initially as assistant to manager Andy Beattie, with whom he had played at Preston North End.

The Scotland international, who was to lead Liverpool to a UEFA Cup success, three league titles and two FA Cup wins, arrived in the West Riding in December 1955 having managed Carlisle United, Grimsby Town and Workington.

He replaced Beattie as manager in November 1956 (Town had been relegated from the top flight the season before).

Shankly gave youth its head, most notably in the form of Denis Law, who like Kevin McHale, made his debut at 16.

Town finished 12th, ninth and 14th before he left for Anfield.

It later emerged that Shankly had earlier applied for the manager’s job at Dundee, only to lose out to elder brother Bob, who was to lead the Dark Blues to their only Scottish title in 1962 and the European Cup semi-finals the season after.

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

"False sense of entitlement": Huddersfield Town and Aston Villa fans respond to David Wagner link

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16: Town Head Coach David Wagner salutes the travelling fans at the final whistle.

What both sets of fans had to say about the latest rumours surrounding David Wagner

Related Tags

Events
UEFA Champions League
FA Cup
Europa League
Teams
Huddersfield Town FC
People
Denis Law
David Wagner
Bill Shankly

Football News

Recommended in Football News

Most Read in Sport

Ipswich Town v Huddersfield Town, Portman Road, 01.10.16: Town Head Coach David Wagner salutes the travelling fans at the final whistle.
  1. Huddersfield Town FC
    "False sense of entitlement": Huddersfield Town and Aston Villa fans respond to David Wagner link
  2. David Wagner
    Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner's name inevitably in frame at Aston Villa
  3. Huddersfield Town FC
    These Huddersfield Town players are exciting - and the fans are great too!
  4. Huddersfield Town FC
    Watch travelling Huddersfield Town fans go crazy in 1-0 victory at Ipswich Town
  5. Football League Championship
    Huddersfield Town didn't create much says Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent