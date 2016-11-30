Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In a week when 71 people lost their lives on Flight 2933 – and the lives of their friends and family were tragically changed for ever – it may not be appropriate, or timely, to remind ourselves why so many supporters continue to follow their favourite teams around the world.

HTSA sends our sincerest condolences to everyone whose lives have been touched by such unbearable tragedy.

Town fans old enough to reminisce about the laces in their footballs, rather than the rainbow laces in their boots, are probably old enough to think that there is nothing new under the sun.

After all, they must have ‘seen it all’ by now.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in WATCH: Examiner Duo on Town's 2-1 defeat against Wigan Share this video Watch Next

So the appearance of the two ugly sisters, Kylie and Mylie, on Monday night should not have raised many eyebrows, particularly among those faithful supporters who had trod the terracing during Town’s distant ‘wishy-washy’ days, when Saturday afternoon seemed to be just one pantomime after another.

But it was another half-time guest, Ed Wood, who got some supporters thinking.

What is it about football supporters that makes them want to take on such crazy challenges?

Year after year Pedal for Pounds comes up with a brilliant new torture. This year they are doing it the Wagner Way.

Our own Sean Jarvis recently took eight days to reach Cardiff City, having travelled via 13 different countries.

Ed Wood’s goal was raising money for Prostate Cancer UK while attempting to visit 93 Football League grounds in as short a time as possible.

He also hoped to get his name in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Any supporter who regularly travelled to Town’s away fixtures during the 1970s will remember there was no alternative to visiting every football league ground as the Terriers tumbled from Division 1 into Division 4.

It is even possible that some Town fans have unknowingly broken world records.

One group of Terriers travelled to Brentford on January 2, 1978, to see Huddersfield play in an 11am kick off – 1-1 the final score.

Next they called in at Watford for a 3pm kick off against Hartlepool, 1-0.

They ended the day by watching Rotherham United lose 3-0 at home to Bury. Three league games in one day!

Do you know of any other unusual records held by Huddersfield Town supporters?

At Tuesday night’s annual meeting we welcomed Alasdair Bell, Paul Cuffe and Andrew McVeigh to the Board as co-opted members.

If you would like to join them on the Board, please get in touch. We will be asking for further nominations in the New Year.

HTSA will be running a coach to Blackburn Rovers this Saturday, December 3.

HTSA members can travel for just £10, while non-members are also welcome at a very reasonable £12.

The coach will be departing from outside the Fantastic Media stand at noon.

There will also be a HTSA coach to Burton Albion for Town’s first-ever visit to the Brewer’s of Pirelli Park.

Book by ringing our Travel Line on 07905 580784 or emailing Robert Pepper (repepper.rep@gmail.com).